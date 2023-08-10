Five things that changed for market overnight: Gift Nifty, RBI policy to global market cues2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:58 AM IST
US stocks ended lower on Wednesday ahead of the key inflation data that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.
Asian markets traded lower on Thursday as investors awaited the inflation data in the US due later today.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message