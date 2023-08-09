What changed for market overnight: Gift Nifty to global market cues for Sensex today3 min read 09 Aug 2023, 07:25 AM IST
Credit rating agency Moody’s cuts ratings of several US regional banks and placed some big lenders on review for potential downgrade. It warned US banks will find it harder to make money as interest rates remain high, funding costs climb and a recession looms.
Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday following an overnight selloff on Wall Street sparked by concerns over the health of the US banking system.
