What China’s covid-19 reopening means for markets3 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 07:58 PM IST
The danger is a repeat of the economic, financial and political swings that created a boom-bust cycle in the rest of the world
The danger is a repeat of the economic, financial and political swings that created a boom-bust cycle in the rest of the world
Thursday marks two years since the Covid-19 vaccination drive began, yet both the U.S. and the world economy continue to be dominated by issues created by the pandemic. The uncertainty is about to get worse, as China starts the joy, pain and eventual catharsis of reopening.