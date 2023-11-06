Stock Markets and Diwali 2023: What could be the top challenges before Nifty 50 in Samvat 2080? Analysts explain
Diwali 2023: Uncertainty on the geopolitical front and factors such as General Elections, inflation, and interest rate trajectory will influence the Nifty 50 in Samvat 2080.
Diwali 2023: Nifty 50 is set to end Samvat 2079 with decent gains. From the last Diwali to now, the Nifty is up about 9.5 per cent despite headwinds such as high inflation, rate hikes, geopolitical tensions and a slowdown in the global economy.
