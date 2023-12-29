What did Wall Street get right about markets this year? Not much.
Gunjan Banerji , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Dec 2023, 10:45 AM IST
SummaryU.S. stocks end a topsy-turvy year near records, defying bearish predictions.
Almost no one thought 2023 would be a blockbuster year for stocks. They could hardly have been more wrong.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less