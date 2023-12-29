What did Wall Street get right about markets this year? Not much.

To be sure, many investors say it is premature to declare the Fed has pulled off a soft landing. Some investors are predicting a downturn next year, cautioning that it takes time for rate increases to ripple through the economy. In the past 11 Fed rate-hiking cycles, recessions have typically started about two years after the central bank begins raising interest rates, according to Deutsche Bank. This hiking cycle started in March 2022.

