What do the election results of 2026 mean for the Indian stock market? Explained

Election Results 2026: Counting for the five state elections has begun, and an early trend is signalling an improved performance for the BJP. The saffron party is leading in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry against its closest rivals, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and the Indian National Congress, respectively. This is expected to boost the morale of Dalal Street bulls, as reflected in Gift Nifty's opening. The index is trading upside and signalling a gap-up opening.

According to stock market experts, the BJP's victory in Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry, and an improved performance in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, are expected to bring border stability, as its arch rivals in the region, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and China, are trying to destabilise India's internal stability. After the BJP's victory in West Bengal and Assam, such activities are expected to be controlled, thereby fueling business and industrial activity, as the market estimates. They said that Exit Polls are also predicting the same, and hence there could be a sharp upside movement in Indian indices, with the Nifty 50 index potentially touching 25,000 in this rally.

Election Results 2026: All eyes on West Bengal “As the market had an idea about the Assam and Puducherry election results, it was mixed on the West Bengal election results. So, if the positive trends continue and BJP's margin gets further extended against its rival Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, there can be a spike in the Indian stock market,” said Sandeep Pandey, Co-founder of Basav Capital.

On how the West Bengal Election Results 2026 matter for the Indian stock market, Sandeep Pandey said that the Bangladesh border infiltration has remained a major challenge for the Indian government in maintaining social harmony in West Bengal. After the BJP's victory in the state, border security is expected to get prominence, and hence anti-Indian activities being abetted by Bangladesh, Pakistan and China are expected to reduce.

Border security to fuel business, industrialisation On how a stable border security matters for the stock market, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental equity analyst, said, “Bangladesh, Pakistan, and China are destabilising India's border security in the Palk Strait (near Kerala and Tamil Nadu), Bangladesh (West Bengal), Afghanistan (Jammu & Kashmir) and the North-East region. After the BJP's victory in Assam, a new BJP-led government in West Bengal is expected to curb border infiltration and boost business activity in the region. That's why the market is bullish on the BJP's victory in these states.”

Gorakshkar said that DMK's loss in Tamil Nadu is also good news for the BJP, as Stalin's DMK is in an alliance with the Congress-led alliance in New Delhi. The DMK's loss would mean less power for the Congress in New Delhi or on the floor of Parliament.

Can Nifty 50 touch 25,000? Expecting this rally to be a sentimental one, Sandeep Pandey of Basav Capital said, “This rally is completely sentimental as the US-Iran war is expected to dominate the global markets, including Dalal Street. However, the Nifty 50 is expected to touch 25,000 if the BJP wins in West Bengal.”

Elections Results 2026: Early trends According to the information available on the ECI website, out of 294 assembly seats in West Bengal, trends for 85 seats are available, and the BJP is leading in 56 seats. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is leading in 28 seats.

Out of 126 seats in Assam, the BJP is leading in 37 seats and the INC is leading in 11 seats.