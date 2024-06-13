What does Fed's indication of single rate cut mean for Indian IT stocks?
Indian IT companies, heavily reliant on US revenues, are sensitive to Fed's rate cut signals.
The optimism of markets and the buoyancy of stocks hinge largely on sentiment and projections, which investors closely scrutinise to gauge future market performance. These factors are pivotal, subject to frequent adjustments based on developments that either bolster or dampen investor confidence.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started