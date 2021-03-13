What does high retail inflation mean for markets?

"Markets will first react to the macroeconomic data that is IIP and CPI inflation, which came in after the market hours on Friday. Besides, updates on the covid situation and related news will remain on participants’ radars. Amid all, we’re seeing noticeable buzz in the primary market and three new IPOs are lined up next week for the subscription. On the global front, the market will be closely eyeing the US Fed meet for their stance on interest rates and plans to tackle the volatility in the bond yields," Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}