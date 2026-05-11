What does PM Modi's work-from-home call mean for the Indian stock market?

The work-from-home culture, which companies widely adopted following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, has once again come into focus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to contribute towards strengthening the country amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad on Sunday, urged citizens to prioritise work-from-home amid rising fuel costs, which have been steadily increasing over the last two months and are putting significant pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves.

Apart from urging a shift towards work-from-home, Modi also called on citizens to reduce fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, cut down on cooking oil usage, shift towards natural farming, and curb non-essential gold purchases.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did PM Modi urge citizens to work from home? ⌵ PM Modi urged citizens to work from home to help conserve fuel amid rising fuel costs, which are putting significant pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. 2 What is the potential impact of PM Modi's work-from-home call on the Indian stock market? ⌵ PM Modi's push for work-from-home measures reflects concerns over a prolonged oil shock and its likely impact on the economy and financial markets. Discretionary consumption-related stocks may remain under pressure, while upstream energy companies, IT exporters, and consumer staples might be safer bets. 3 How does the work-from-home appeal relate to India's foreign exchange reserves? ⌵ The work-from-home appeal is part of austerity measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption and consequently curbing the outflow of US Dollars, thereby helping to preserve foreign exchange reserves which are under pressure due to soaring oil prices. 4 What has been the IT industry's response to PM Modi's work-from-home appeal? ⌵ The IT industry body NASSCOM stated that Indian technology companies are already adopting prudent management measures, including enabling remote and hybrid work models, calibrating work-from-home and in-office arrangements based on role requirements and customer needs. 5 What sectors are expected to face pressure due to PM Modi's austerity measures? ⌵ Jewellery, oil marketing companies, and airlines are likely to face the biggest pressure. Discretionary consumption-related stocks like Titan and InterGlobe Aviation could also remain under pressure for the next few quarters.

The Prime Minister spoke about these austerity measures for the first time against the backdrop of the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Following Modi’s appeal for a spate of austerity measures, IT industry body NASSCOM said Indian technology companies are adopting prudent management measures, including enabling remote and hybrid work models, PTI reported.

In a statement, the association noted that the technology sector continues to operate on well-established hybrid work models, with organisations calibrating work-from-home and in-office arrangements based on role requirements and customer needs.

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PM Modi’s WFH call sparks fears of prolonged oil shock; analysts explain market impact Nitant Darekar, Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio, said PM Modi's push for work-from-home measures reflects the government’s concerns over a prolonged oil shock and its likely impact on the economy and financial markets.

“PM Modi's work-from-home pitch isn't just optics — it tells you that the central government is expecting a longer oil shock, and markets are pricing that in. The Sensex and Nifty both corrected over 1% on Monday, Brent is back near US$105/bbl, and FPIs have already yanked out roughly US$5 billion in April, with the Nifty down nearly 9% so far this year. With India importing close to 88% of its crude through the Strait of Hormuz, the rupee and current account are squarely in the firing line,” Nitant Darekar said.

According to Darekar, discretionary consumption-related stocks such as Titan Company and InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, could remain under pressure for the next few quarters, while upstream energy companies, IT exporters, and consumer staples may emerge as relatively safer bets until tensions in West Asia ease.

Meanwhile, Seema Srivastava, senior research analyst at SMC Global Securities, said PM Modi’s remarks indicate rising concerns over the Indian economy, fiscal deficit, and the rupee.

PM Modi’s remark on work-from-home "signals trouble for the Indian economy, especially the fiscal deficit and the Indian rupee (INR). The Prime Minister’s proposed austerity measures show the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is struggling to contain the rupee’s decline. Modi’s call to avoid buying physical gold for a year, aimed at curbing the outflow of US Dollars (USD), shows that FIIs remain reluctant to invest in India, while DIIs are also losing ground to FII selling,” she said.

Srivastava further noted that although the Nifty 50 had earlier rebounded near the 22,500–22,000 zone, the ongoing selloff could make it difficult for the index to hold those support levels for long. She added that jewellery and oil marketing companies are likely to face the biggest pressure, while EV-related and banking stocks may display resilience as investors shift towards safer investment avenues such as bank fixed deposits instead of gold.

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