What does Trump’s tariff mean for the Indian stock market? Deloitte explains

US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on over 180 countries, impacting market sentiment. A 10% baseline tariff was introduced, with India facing a 26% tariff. Indian exporters may encounter a higher duty of 27% from April 9, affecting textiles, pharmaceuticals, IT, and agricultural sectors.

Nishant Kumar
Updated4 Apr 2025, 02:19 PM IST
US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on almost all trading partners of the US on 2 April. (Reuters)
US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on almost all trading partners of the US on 2 April. (Reuters)

On expected lines, US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs against over 180 countries on April 2, dealing a blow to market sentiment. Apart from country-specific tariffs, Trump also announced the imposition of a 10 per cent baseline tariff.

Trump announced a 26 per cent tariff on India, half the rate that India charges on US imports.

However, according to global financial firm Deloitte, Indian exporters face the prospect of a significantly higher ad valorem (according to value) duty of 27 per cent with effect from 9 April. Sectors such as textiles and apparel, pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), Information technology and electronic components, and agricultural products are likely to be significantly affected.

Also Read | Trump tariffs: How could 27% reciprocal tariffs impact the Indian stock market?

"The US will impose a blanket 10 per cent additional ad valorem duty on all imports, except specified commodities, effective 5 April 2025. Furthermore, higher differentiated country-wise reciprocal tariffs on specified countries, including India, will come into effect from 9 April 2025. Accordingly, the additional ad valorem reciprocal tariff shall increase from 10 per cent to 27 per cent on imports from India," said Deloitte.

More to come…

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWhat does Trump’s tariff mean for the Indian stock market? Deloitte explains
MoreLess
First Published:4 Apr 2025, 02:12 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.