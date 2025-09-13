What does Trump's visit to India mean for the Indian stock market? 20 stocks to benefit

Trump's visit to India: After the souring Indo-US diplomatic ties following the imposition of 50% Trump, the US President urged New Delhi to raise this to 100%, and the India-US trade deal talks got jeopardised. However, some ice was broken last week when the US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to re-establish their lost love by engaging in positive exchanges on their social media handles. This positive development has led to the announcement of a new US President, Donald Trump's nominee for Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor.

Advertisement

After the nomination, Trump's nominee for Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, hinted on the weekend that US President Donald Trump may visit India by November 2025. Sergio Gor hinted at the same when he told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday that the US is fully committed to QUAD. This is expected to trigger bulls' sentiment, and analysts have predicted a gap-up opening for the Indian stock market on Monday.

Experts predict a gap-up opening on Monday On how optimism for Trump's visit to India may impact the Indian stock market, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said, "The US President Donald Trump's nominee for Ambassador to India has hinted that Donald Trump may visit India in November 2025. The new US government's nominee for Ambassador to India told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday that the US is fully committed to QUAD. As India is hosting the QUAD Summit this year, the market expects US President Donald Trump's visit to India by November. So, we expect the market to discount the relief in Trump's tariffs in the near term, and hence a gap opening on Monday can't be denied."

Advertisement

Ease in Trump's tariff tension Expecting an easing in the Trump tariff tension, Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, said, "The recent developments in the India-US ties, especially after the new nominee for Ambassador to India showing commitment to QUAD, are expected to trigger fresh buying, and we may see around 100 to 120 points gap-up opening on Monday. Sectors like IT, auto, pharma, textile, and defence are expected to attract bulls' attention when the trading activity begins on the NSE and the BSE."

Can Nifty 50 climb to a new peak? Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index post-Trump's visit to India trigger, Anshul Jain of Lakshmishree Investment said, "The broader trend remains constructive. Weekly moving averages are bullish, and daily averages are also becoming supportive. Importantly, the index has reclaimed the quarterly VWAP, with the monthly VWAP aligning with daily and weekly averages — strengthening the bullish structure. Additionally, the expected visit of Donald Trump in November is likely to be viewed positively by markets, further supporting the current week’s momentum."

Advertisement

On whether Nifty 50 could climb to a new peak soon, Anuj Gupta of Ya Wealth said, "The Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at the 25,250 to 25,300 range. If FIIs continue their buying on Monday, we can expect the 50-stock index to break above 25,300 soon and touch 25,800 soon. After that, much would depend upon the progress registered in the India-US trade deal, US Fed rate cut (25 bps or 50 bps) and GST 2.0 implementation from 22 September 2025. If the US Fed surprises markets and declares a 50 bps rate cut, we can expect the key benchmark index to touch the 26,000 mark. The market is also expecting an announcement from the Russian administration about Vladimir Putin's visit to India by the end of this year. So, if all these speculative triggers work out well in the near-term, we can expect Nifty 50 to touch a new peak in the fast-approaching festival season."

Advertisement

Trump's visit to India: 20 stocks to benefit Anuj Gupta of Ya Wealth said that around 20 stocks from the auto, IT, pharma, textile, and defence sectors are expected to remain in focus, which are as follows:

Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Defence: BEL, HAL, and Cochin Shipyard.

IT: TechM, HCL Tech, Wipro, and Infosys.

Textile: Trident and Welspun Living.

Auto and Auto Ancillary: Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, JBM Auto, Bosch, Amara Raja, Exide Industries, and UNO Minda.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.