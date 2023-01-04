What triggered Equitas Small Finance Bank's shares to hit 52-week high today1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 01:21 PM IST
- Equitas SFB shares surged to hit 52-week high on Wednesday
Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) Ltd rose up to 5% to hit a 52-week high of ₹63.9 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's session after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave SBI Funds Management approval to buy a stake in the lender.
