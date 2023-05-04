What experts say about US Fed rate hike4 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 03:17 AM IST
Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point to quell the inflationary pressures that have kept price rises well above its 2% target. The central bank also signalled a pause in further increases.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×