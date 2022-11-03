What Fed's new game plan means for Indian stock markets3 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 10:08 AM IST
- Outperformance of India’s stock market is likely to continue, says analyst
Indian stock markets fell today, tracking a slide in Asian peers after US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell overnight said that the US central bank would raise interest rates more than previously anticipated, sapping the risk appetite. The Fed raised rates 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row, bringing the top of its target range to 4%, the highest level since 2008.