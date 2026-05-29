What happens when debt grows faster than income? Ray Dalio explains

Billionaire investor and hedge fund veteran Ray Dalio has raised concerns over the growing debt burden in the United States, warning that excessive borrowing and rising debt servicing costs could eventually squeeze economic growth.

In a video clip from a recent podcast shared on X (formerly Twitter), Dalio compared a country’s finances to that of a company or an individual, arguing that the fundamentals of economics remain largely similar — with one crucial exception: governments have the power to print money.

“The economics of a country are basically the same as the economics of a company or an individual, except the government has an ability to print money,” Dalio said.

Posting the video on X, Dalio wrote, “When debt levels reach extreme sizes relative to income, governments are left with a limited set of choices. They can cut spending, raise taxes, restructure the debt, or print money. History shows that most systems end up relying heavily on the last option, but printing money doesn’t eliminate the problem – it just shifts how the debt cycle plays out.”

He noted that understanding this dynamic is key to understanding the economic environment we’re in.

Explaining the scale of the fiscal challenge, Dalio noted that the US government is projected to spend nearly $7 trillion while generating about $5 trillion in revenue, resulting in a deficit equal to roughly 40% of spending. He warned that persistent deficits over time have caused debt levels to balloon significantly.

According to Dalio, the US debt has grown to nearly six times the amount of annual government income, creating a structural problem that may worsen if left unchecked.

To illustrate the risks of excessive debt, Dalio likened financial systems to the human circulatory system. Capital markets, he said, function like arteries that channel credit to different sectors of the economy. When borrowing is used productively — generating enough income to repay debt and cover servicing costs — the system remains healthy.

Also Read | Wealthy Indians pledge their equity portfolios to take short-term loans

However, problems arise when debt grows faster than income.

“But what happens is that if the debt service grows relative to the income, because it’s not paying for it, it’s like a plaque in the system growing up and it squeezes out spending,” Dalio explained.

Dalio’s warning underscores a broader concern among market participants: debt can fuel growth when managed prudently, but unchecked borrowing risks becoming a drag on the economy over time.