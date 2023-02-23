What happens when 'leaders of bull market' fall?: 7 Adani stocks tank 45-82% from 52-week highs
- Basant Maheshwari, a full-time stock investor said, despite the drop in bull market leaders, the bull market has not ended but rather stopped.
- He believes when Adani's problem will get over then markets will move forward.
- Adani stocks are down in the range of 44% to over 82% from their 52-week lows.
In an overwhelming selloff on Wednesday, Adani Group's listed stocks dropped like dominos. All the 10 Adani stocks closed in deep red with three of them even hitting fresh 52-week lows. 5 of them froze at their lower circuits which means there were several sellers but no buyers in these stocks. Together, the market valuation of Adani group companies has nosedived by 70% from its peak and come below ₹8 lakh crore. Basant Maheshwari, a full-time stock investor recalled the times when Adani stocks were called as ‘poster boy’ of bull market. And what happens when the poster boy of bull market falls?
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×