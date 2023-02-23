In an overwhelming selloff on Wednesday, Adani Group's listed stocks dropped like dominos. All the 10 Adani stocks closed in deep red with three of them even hitting fresh 52-week lows. 5 of them froze at their lower circuits which means there were several sellers but no buyers in these stocks. Together, the market valuation of Adani group companies has nosedived by 70% from its peak and come below ₹8 lakh crore. Basant Maheshwari, a full-time stock investor recalled the times when Adani stocks were called as ‘poster boy’ of bull market. And what happens when the poster boy of bull market falls?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}