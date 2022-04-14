World's leading cement maker Holcim Ltd is considering a potential sale of businesses in India including Ambuja Cements Ltd, a Bloomberg report suggested. Deliberations are in the early stages and may not lead to a transaction, as per the report. Holcim controls 63.1% of Ambuja, which has a market value of about $9.6 billion.

In global brokerage JPMorgan's view, any new deep-pocketed player’s entry via a potential buy-out of Holcim’s stake in Ambuja Cements (and indirectly ACC) would be negative for the Indian cement industry as capacity expansion could accelerate (historically ACC and ACEM have been slow in cap add).

Analysts at JPMorgan have a Neutral rating on Ambuja Cements shares with a revised December-2022 target price of ₹380, given expensive valuations post recent run-up, and weak industry fundamentals.

Given the total cost of the transaction (around $10 bn), JPM believes only a handful of Indian business houses have the capacity to be the buyer of Holcim’s stake, hence difficult to see large premium from current stock price.

Any transaction would be very large, and involve open offers in both ACC and Ambuja as Holcim directly controls Ambuja and indirectly controls ACC.

"In our view, a complete buy-out in Ambuja Cements of Holcim’s stake would cost the buyer ₹462 bn, a mandatory open offer (26%) in both ACC and Ambuja would cost another ₹298 bn, taking total cost to ₹780 bn. Post successful open offer, the new buyer’s stake would stand at 89% in Ambuja and 81% in ACC and it would have to be seen if the buyer comes down to 75% or de-lists the companies," JPM highlighted.

