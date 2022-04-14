"In our view, a complete buy-out in Ambuja Cements of Holcim’s stake would cost the buyer ₹462 bn, a mandatory open offer (26%) in both ACC and Ambuja would cost another ₹298 bn, taking total cost to ₹780 bn. Post successful open offer, the new buyer’s stake would stand at 89% in Ambuja and 81% in ACC and it would have to be seen if the buyer comes down to 75% or de-lists the companies," JPM highlighted.

