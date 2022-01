Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath, who is known for educational posts on stock markets and business in general, has shared a quircky post on Twitter, relating to investments in smallcase.

"Maybe if there was smallcase back in 2008, my father in law wouldn't have probably said "beta Government job kyo nahi karte" when I was seeking his blessings for marriage," Kamath said in a tweet.

The Zerodha co-founder has share an advertisement of smallcase, that offers curated stocks for investors based on the market trends.

smallcases are modern investing products based on simple ideas that investors can understand, created by India’s leading finance experts & backed by solid research.

