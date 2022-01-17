Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
What if there was a smallcase in 2008? Nithin Kamath shares a quirky post

What if there was a smallcase in 2008? Nithin Kamath shares a quirky post

File Photo of Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath
1 min read . 07:54 PM IST Livemint

  • Maybe if there was smallcase back in 2008, my father in law wouldn't have probably said 'beta Government job kyo nahi karte' when I was seeking his blessings for marriage, Nithin Kamath said in a tweet.

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath, who is known for educational posts on stock markets and business in general, has shared a quircky post on Twitter, relating to investments in smallcase.

"Maybe if there was smallcase back in 2008, my father in law wouldn't have probably said "beta Government job kyo nahi karte" when I was seeking his blessings for marriage," Kamath said in a tweet.

The Zerodha co-founder has share an advertisement of smallcase, that offers curated stocks for investors based on the market trends.

smallcases are modern investing products based on simple ideas that investors can understand, created by India’s leading finance experts & backed by solid research.

