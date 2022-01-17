What if there was a smallcase in 2008? Nithin Kamath shares a quirky post

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maybe if there was smallcase back in 2008, my father in law wouldn't have probably said 'beta Government job kyo nahi karte' when I was seeking his blessings for marriage, Nithin Kamath said in a tweet.
Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath, who is known for educational posts on stock markets and business in general, has shared a quircky post on Twitter, relating to investments in smallcase.
"Maybe if there was smallcase back in 2008, my father in law wouldn't have probably said "beta Government job kyo nahi karte" when I was seeking his blessings for marriage," Kamath said in a tweet.