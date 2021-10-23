Multibagger stock: Rome was not built in a day and it takes time for a good thing to happen. This idiom stands appropriate for stock market investors as patience is one of the most important factors for equity investment. Sometimes perfect value picks may give unexpected return in the long-term and an investor starts thinking alas he had bought the stock instead of the product he or she bought at that time.

Royal Enfield bullet of Eicher Motors is a glaring example for such stock market investors. In October 2001, Royal Enfield bike cost was around ₹60,000 and its producer company Eicher Motors share price was around ₹2 per share levels. Today Eicher Motors share price on NSE is around ₹2600. So, Eicher Motors share price has appreciated 1300 times in these two decades. That means, if a person had bought Eicher Motors shares instead of Royal Enfield bullet spending ₹60,000 in October 2001, and had remained invested in the stock throughout this period, its ₹60,000 would have turned to ₹7.80 crore.

So, if an investor had bought multibagger stock Eicher Motors in October 2001 instead its Royal Enfield bik, its ₹60,000 would have grown up to ₹7.80 crore. This ₹7.80 crore would have been enough for him or her to buy Audi Q2, BMW bike and BMW car. Even after buying these vehicles, the investor would have been left with ₹5 crore in its bank account as ₹2.80 crore today is enough to buy Audi Q2 and BMW car anywhere in India.

Eicher Motors share price history

Post-subprime loan crisis in 2008, Eicher Motors shares gave sharp upside move in market rebound. In less than two years time, it hit triple digit in June 2010. It went up to ₹500 per share levels in next 4 years and went on to climb four digit figures in less than 6 months thereafter. So, this multibagger stock appreciated from two digits to four digit figure in around 4 years (in 2014). Eicher Motors share price hit ₹2,000 figure next year while in next two year (in 2017), it went on to climb 3,000 peak. Eicher Motors stock was under sell off pressure before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and post-pandemic; it further went down to around ₹1250 per share levels in April 2020. But, in market bounce back post-pandemic, this auto stock gained its lost ground reaching around ₹3,000 per share levels again.

