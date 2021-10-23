What if you bought Eicher Motors stock instead its Royal Enfield bike in 2001?

Post-subprime loan crisis in 2008, Eicher Motors shares gave sharp upside move in market rebound. In less than two years time, it hit triple digit in June 2010. It went up to ₹500 per share levels in next 4 years and went on to climb four digit figures in less than 6 months thereafter. So, this multibagger stock appreciated from two digits to four digit figure in around 4 years (in 2014). Eicher Motors share price hit ₹2,000 figure next year while in next two year (in 2017), it went on to climb 3,000 peak. Eicher Motors stock was under sell off pressure before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and post-pandemic; it further went down to around ₹1250 per share levels in April 2020. But, in market bounce back post-pandemic, this auto stock gained its lost ground reaching around ₹3,000 per share levels again.