What instant settlement mean for stock market, mutual fund investors — explained

What instant settlement mean for stock market, mutual fund investors — explained2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:18 AM IST
SEBI is also working on an instant transaction settlement cycle to improve transparency. The move is expected to increase trade volume and reduce the risk of default or fraud
Indian capital market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) announced on Monday to move to T+1 settlement cycle for all scrips from 1st October 2023. This means effective from first October 2023, all trades will be settled one day after the date of trade instead of current T+2 settlement cycle. While announcing about moving from T+2 to T+1 settlement cycle, SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch also made it clear that market regulator is not going to sit idle after moving from T+2 to T+1 cycle. She said that SEBI is working on instant transaction settlement cycle to bring more transparency by improving the timeline in transaction settlements.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started