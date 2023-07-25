What instant settlement mean for stock market, mutual fund investors — explained

Hailing the SEBI's move for instant settlement cycle, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "SEBI's move towards instant settlement is expected to up the pace of new equity issuances, debt issuances, approvals for mutual fund schemes. The move is expected to increase volume in cash segment as one would be able to move from one stock to another on the same date instead of waiting for settlement of one's trade after one day or two days (as applicable on the scrip)." He said that instant settlement would mean one won't be able to trade if it has no money available in one's demat, which is good for the brokerages as their risk management to contain chances of fraud or default would go down after this move.

