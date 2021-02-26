What investors are watching after spike in treasury yields

“The gap between the Eurodollar markets in the 2022-24 time frame is now very wide – essentially four hikes vs. the Fed’s dots which suggest zero hikes through their forecast horizon (through 2023). This gap will have to be closed," which will generate volatility and raise questions for other risk assets, he said. “This likely means volatility from rates should spill over to equities, credit, FX and commodities, and not just for a couple of days."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}