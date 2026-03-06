What Iran really means for markets

Europe, which imports more than half of its energy consumption, and Japan, which imports nearly all of it, have it rather worse. Since the beginning of last year, Vanguard Total International Stock, an exchange-traded fund of companies outside the U.S., had been doing something little seen for more than a decade: beating the S&P 500, with help from a weakening dollar. But in the two days following the start of Iran strikes, the fund dropped 5%. The dollar blipped higher on the possibility that hotter inflation will slow or stop interest-rate cuts. At Kalshi, a betting market, the odds of multiple cuts this year fell over the past week, while those of one cut or no cuts jumped.