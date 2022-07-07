What is a Candlestick Pattern? MintGenie explains

The open, high, low, and close prices for the securities are displayed on a daily candlestick chart. The "real body" of the candlestick, which is its broad or rectangle-shaped portion, displays the relationship between prices through the price range between the trading day's opening and closing prices. The wicks or shadows, which are the thin vertical lines above and below the real body, show the high and low prices of the trading session.

