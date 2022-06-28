What is animal spirits in stock markets? MintGenie explains

In the financial markets, the bulk of investors make judgments based on their instincts and general psychology. Investors frequently purchase and sell stocks based on "traditional valuation" rather than doing a thorough examination of a specific stock or company and examining the future possibilities. Such traditional pricing results from the herd mentality of many uneducated investors, which causes everyone to follow suit and make decisions based on emotion rather than reason. In fact, some experts assert that during uncertain times, individuals only trust their inner selves and intuitions, thus industry/company knowledge "amounts to little and sometimes to nothing."