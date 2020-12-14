What is bitcoin worth? There is little consensus in fragmented market

What is bitcoin worth? There is little consensus in fragmented market3 min read . 01:15 PM IST
- Digital currency’s resurgence spurs demand for better tracking tools
Bitcoin enthusiasts agree the digital currency hit a record recently. What they don’t agree on is the level of that milestone or even when it was set.
Data provider Refinitiv recorded an all-time high of $19,510 on Nov. 25. Research and news site CoinDesk recorded the high at $19,921 on Dec. 1. Another startup-data provider, Messari, put the high at $19,931, also on Dec. 1. Other exchanges and data providers have their own numbers.
