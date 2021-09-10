What is driving record rally in Indian stock markets?

Demand is demand, whether it is pent-up or not, and macroeconomic factors are playing a significant role in boosting inquiries. Lower mortgage rates and greater affordability are acting as a catalyst for NBFCs and banks, which have seen one of the strongest demand for loans in recent years, particularly in the housing segment. Furthermore, a renewed focus on infrastructure expenditure throughout the world is helping to keep metal prices and cement utilisations afloat. If all cards fall into place, it all adds up to a good topline for companies in the foreseeable future. So, this demand up-cycle is one of the several factors providing the momentum for the bulls to lead.

