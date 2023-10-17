What is fueling this mutual funds, LIC-backed Tata group stock — explained

Tata Motors shares are one of those Indian stocks, which has delivered stellar return to shareholders in YTD. This Indian auto major has backing of various mutual funds and state-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India. As per the shareholding pattern of Tata Motors for April to June 2023, mutual funds own 8.69 per cent stake in Tata Motors whereas LIC owns 5.07 per cent stake in this Tata group company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors share price history Tata Motors shares have been in uptrend after ushering in new financial year 2023-24. At the beginning of new financial year, Tata Motors shares were available aty around ₹400 apiece levels. In next six and half months, Tata Motors share price has ascended to the tune of ₹660 apiece on NSE, delivering 65 per cent in FY24. However, the stock has gained 70 per cent in year-to-date time as it has ascended from around ₹390 to ₹660 apiece levels in this time.

Speaking on the reasons that fueled Tata Motors share price, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Tata Motors share price rally can be attributed to the following reasons — upcoming Tata Tech IPO, rise in JLR sales, rising auto sales in domestic and international market, strong economic growth in India leading to rise in spendings of the Indian millennials." He said that market is expecting better quarterly numbers from the Indian auto major as auto companies are expected to benefit from improving Indian economy and rising demand in upcoming gestival season.

Tata Technologies IPO push Profitmart Securities expert went on to add that Tata Motors shares may showcase sharp upside once Tata Technologies IPO is launched. He said that net proceeds of Tata Technologies will benefit Tata Motors balance sheet as the upcoming IPO is completely OFS in nature.

Tata Motors share price target Expecting more upside in Tata Motors shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Tata Motors shares are looking in bull trend and it may go up to ₹700 apiece levels in short term. Those who have this stock in portfolio are advised to hold the scrip with stop loss at ₹640."

Sumeet Bagadia said that fresh investors can also buy Tata Motors at current levels for ₹700 target maintaining stop loss at ₹640 apiece levels.

Mutual funds shareholding in Tata Motors As per the shareholding pattern of Tata Motors Ltd for April to June 2023 quarter, around 44 mutual fund schemes have investments in this Tata group company. They together hold 28,86,58,951 Tata Motors shares, which is around 8.69 per cent of total paid up capital of the Indian auto maker.

LIC shareholding in Tata Motors As per April to June 2023 shareholding pattern of Tata Motors Limited, LIC owns 16,84,37,256 Tata Motors shares or 5.07 per cent stake in the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

