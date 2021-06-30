What is in store for accredited investors in India?

A Sebi consultation paper in February 2021 defined an accredited individual investor as someone who satisfies at least one of three conditions. One, the investor has a net worth of ₹7.5 crore, with at least half of it in financial assets. Two, the investor has an annual income greater than ₹2 crore. Three, the individual has an annual income greater than ₹1 crore and net worth greater than ₹5 crore with at least half this amount in financial assets. For trusts and body corporates, the net worth threshold is ₹50 crore. The primary residence of an individual cannot be counted in the net worth calculation.