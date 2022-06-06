What is lighting up the ITC stock?

For now, ITC’s cigarette business ensures it is relatively protected from sharp inflationary pressures compared to its FMCG peers. That said, it is also likely that investors are factoring in the optimism adequately. “While the company’s paper and agri business did well in Q4 of FY22, growth should moderate over the medium-term. Plus, fears of rise in taxes are a perennial drag for the ITC stock. Against this backdrop, there is no significant scope for a valuation multiple re-rating. As such, if there is a permanent threat on revenue growth, then multiples tend to de-rate," said Varun Singh, an analyst at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd.