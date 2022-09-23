What is much riskier - Futures or Options?

Future & Options: at a glance.

Both are derivative products, with their values derived from underlying assets, which can be stocks, commodities, currencies and so on. These products are designed to allow market participants to either lock in the price at a future date or put their bets on future price movements of an asset. E.g., if one expects prices of gold to rise, and hence buys a Futures contract to benefit from the potential rise in the prices; the risk begins. This means, if instead of rising, the prices fall, the buyer of the contract will lose as they are obligated to buy at the locked-in price. These losses can be unlimited depending on the magnitude of the fall in gold prices. In order to mitigate such unlimited risks of the Futures contracts, Options were born!