What is stock trading and how does it work? MintGenie explains2 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 12:47 PM IST
- Stock trading is the process of trading shares in the stock market. Read further to know what all the process entails.
Stocks indicate the units of ownership in a company and the trading of stock includes the process of buying and selling these units in the stock market to fellow traders. Stock trading also involves buying and selling other financial instruments such as bonds, derivatives, etc.