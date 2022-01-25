This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
However, the Zerodha chief said, that changes when you start predicting tops and bottoms and by trading against the trend based on historical price action
Zerodha Chief Executive Nithin Kamath on Tuesday shared a thread on Twitter about the best thing about technical analysis. “The best thing about technical analysis is that it mostly never lets you trade against the trend," Kamath wrote on Twitter.
However, the Zerodha chief said, that changes when you start predicting tops and bottoms and by trading against the trend based on historical price action. “That is when technicals start becoming astrology," said Kamath.
In another tweeted, he noted, “If there is a temptation to trade against the trend, a couple of things to do is to reduce the trading size significantly and to resist averaging down."
“You never know when the trend reverses and stays that way for a long time," Kamath stated.
Meanwhile, market benchmarks managed closed in the green on Tuesday after five sessions of steep losses as investors accumulated recently-battered banking, auto and FMCG counters amid a supportive trend in European equities.
However, traders said the overall sentiment remains cautious ahead of a crucial two-day meeting of the US Federal Reserve where it will take a call on its rate hike trajectory.
Russia-Ukraine tensions, stubborn inflation and unabated selling by foreign funds are the other risk factors in the near-term, they added.
After plunging below the 57,000-level in opening trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained momentum as the session progressed to finish 366.64 points or 0.64 per cent higher at 57,858.15.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 128.85 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 17,277.95.
Maruti topped the Sensex gainers' chart with a jump of 6.88 per cent after the country's largest carmaker posted a consolidated net profit at ₹1,041.8 crore for the December quarter -- down 48 per cent y-o-y but well above analyst estimates.
Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid and NTPC were among the other prominent gainers, spurting as much as 6.76 per cent.
In contrast, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement led the laggards list, shedding up to 1.75 per cent.
