Some stocks will fall 90% in next bear market, warns Shankar Sharma
Sharma believes when the tide turns and the market enters a bear phase, these shares of companies laden with excess capital may plummet up to 90%.
A shadowy threat is lurking beneath India’s bull market which ace investor Shankar Sharma believes to be the single biggest threat - overcapitalization driven by the insatiable greed of merchant bankers and operators.
