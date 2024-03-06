What is the difference between a demat and a trading account? MintGenie explains
Demat accounts hold securities in electronic form, while trading accounts are used for buying and selling securities for short-term gains. Both accounts are necessary for stock market participation and are interlinked with bank accounts for seamless transactions.
When navigating the stock market, it's crucial to recognise the subtle yet significant differences between trading and investment. While these terms may seem similar at first glance, they each carry distinct characteristics and objectives.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started