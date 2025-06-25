What is the ideal number of stocks you should have held in your portfolio?

Retail investors often find themselves stuck between two extremes. On one side, they spread their money across 50–60 stocks with tiny allocations, thinking more stocks mean more safety. On the other hand, they put most of their money into just 5–15 stocks they "believe in". But both approaches have their downsides.
That brings us to the fundamental question: how much diversification is enough?
Let's unpack the data and reasoning behind this magic number.
In the world of investing, the advice "don't put all your eggs in one basket" is more than just a cliche; it's backed by decades of financial research. At the core of this idea is Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT), introduced by Harry Markowitz in 1952. It explains how investors can construct an optimal portfolio that balances risk and return, primarily through diversification.
Diversification in a stock portfolio means different stocks, market caps or sectors to reduce risk. The logic is simple: if one investment underperforms, others in the portfolio can help offset losses. But like many things in investing, more is not always better.
Two kinds of risk that affect your stock portfolio:
Modern Portfolio Theory shows that diversification initially reduces risk sharply. But after a certain point, adding more stocks stops making a big difference.
This graph clearly shows that most of this risk reduction occurs in the first 20 to 30 well-selected stocks. Beyond that, the curve flattens out, meaning adding more stocks doesn't reduce overall risk by much. That's why holding more than 30 stocks often adds complexity without offering meaningful benefits.
It's not just about how many stocks you hold; it's also about how much you allocate to each. The right approach is to ensure that no single stock takes up more than 5% of your portfolio. This way, each holding is meaningful, but no single mistake can do too much damage.
India's equity indices offer clear evidence that a well-diversified portfolio of 30 stocks is enough to capture the benefits of diversification without adding unnecessary complexity.
Take a look at the data:
Despite having 20 more stocks, Nifty 50 hasn't offered any significant advantage over Sensex 30, neither in terms of long-term returns nor in reducing volatility. In fact, the Sensex, with fewer stocks, has delivered slightly better returns and marginally lower risk.
This clearly shows that beyond a certain point, around 30 well-selected stocks, adding more doesn't meaningfully improve the overall performance or lower risk.
Then why should your personal portfolio be any different?
Diversification is essential, but it needs to be done right. The evidence is clear that 30 well-chosen stocks strike the right balance between risk, return, and simplicity. Go beyond that, and you're likely adding complexity without reward.
