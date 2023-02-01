What made Nifty FMCG the best performed sector post budget announcement?
After the Budget release, the domestic stock market ended today on a mixed note. At closing, the Nifty was down 45.85 points or 0.26 per cent at 17,616.30, while the Sensex was up 158.18 points or 0.27 per cent at 59,708.08. The market took off after the announcements, with the Nifty moving closer to 18,000 and touching an intraday high of 17,972.20 and the Sensex topping 60,000 and touching a level of 60,773.44 on the intraday chart. In today's closing session, Nifty FMCG was the best-performed sector, up by 1.13%, whereas, the worst sector was Nifty PSU Bank, down by 5.68%. The rally in the Nifty FMCG index came after the government enhanced capital expenditure outlay by 33% to ₹10 Lakh Crore.
