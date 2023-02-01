What made Nifty FMCG the best performed sector post budget announcement?

Parminder Varma, Chief Business Officer, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said “The Union Budget has been largely in line with market expectations. Despite the important state elections this year and the general election next year, the government preferred to focus on supporting a sustainable healthy growth momentum in the economy rather than turn populist keeping the upcoming elections in mind. From investor’s point of view, the Union Budget has further reinforced our conviction on the three investment themes of Capex, Credit & Consumption. Capex is high on the policy agenda this year also. The Budget proposed a 33% increase in capital expenditure allocation to Rs10 trillion along with interest free loans to tune of Rs1.3 lakh crore to state governments for infrastructure development. In fact, the capital expenditure allocation has surged to 28.6% of revenue expenditure in FY2024 – more than doubling from 14% in FY2018 and highlights the improving trend in the quality of expenditure under the second term of this regime. The non-food banking credit growth stands at a healthy double-digit level for many months now. In this Union Budget, the impetus given to the manufacturing sector especially MSME, renewable energy and farm sector is expected to support a sustained growth in the banking credit for the next few years. Banks have cleaned up their balance sheets and are well capitalised to maintain a healthy growth in core business."

