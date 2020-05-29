What market experts say after Sensex surges 1,800 points in 3 days

Indian markets overcame a sluggish start and weak global cues to extend gains to the third day. Some analysts have attributed the rally in Indian equities to a catch-up rally after their recent underperformance as compared to other markets. The Nifty 50 ended 0.95% higher at 9,580.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 223 points to 32,424.10. Sensex, which logged on gains of over 1,800 points in three days, surged about 6% this week gains, following three consecutive weeks of declines in May as the government's economic relief measures disappointed investors.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) data is due late today and the economy grew at its slowest pace in at least two years in January-March, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit already declining consumer demand.

India has been gradually easing lockdown restrictions, and is expected to announce further guidelines in the coming days.

Among individual stocks, IT services firm Wipro Ltd jumped 6.8% after announcing a new CEO. Drugmaker Sun Pharma gained 3.3% after it announced a clinical trial for a pancreatis drug in COVID-19 patients

Here is what market experts said on today's rally:

Rahul Sharma, Head of Research, Equity99 Advisors

"Ignoring the negative trends in the global markets, markets reversed its early losses in the mid-trading session on hopes of a possible relaxation coming up next week and a gradual lift-up being announced by the government over the weekend. With high roll-over of positions in the derivative segment, we expect traders to continue to churn their portfolio and add new stocks at current levels. Traders were seen shifting their positions from banks and financial services stocks to auto and auto ancillary, cement and steel stocks.

In absence of any major corporate earnings, the markets in the coming week is expected to trade range-bound and will continue to look at global markets for clues and directions."

Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak Securities

“The current week was one of the best for global markets as most major global indices rallied during the week. The Sensex which has been underperforming the MSCI emerging markets also delivered a strong rally with gains of 5.3% for the week. Most state governments have further relaxed lockdown norms in the current phase as well as allowing domestic air-travel to resume. FPIs bought equities worth US$209 mn over the past five trading sessions while DIIs bought US$1.02 bn worth of equities in the same period. Tensions between India and China and China and the US remains a concern for the markets. Also, any acceleration in Covid infections could further slowdown lifting of lockdown and delay any economic recovery. Not with standing, the near-term uncertainty, valuations are attractive on a medium term basis."

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services

"Markets have closed on a positive note, after a volatile day of trade, in anticipation of GDP data due out later today. Global cues also were negative, following heightened US-China diplomatic issues, which offset stimulus news and economies opening up. GDP is expected to slow down rapidly in the March quarter and markets will be looking at the associated commentary to understand the course of recovery."

Manish Hathiramani at Deen Dayal Investments

"The Nifty made a sharp recovery after being sideways for the greater part of the day. We broke out of an intraday range of 9420-9520 and moved higher to levels closer to 9600. The market also managed to cross its recent high of 9585 which was recorded on 13th May 2020. The level of 9700 should be achieved sooner than later."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

"Markets traded with the positive bias for the third successive session and gained nearly a percent. Initially, it opened lower, tracking weak global markets amid US-China tension however it soon trimmed the losses and inched gradually higher as the day progressed. Mostly sectoral indices participated in the move wherein realty, pharma and FMCG topped the gainers' list. The broader indices too witnessed decent traction and gained nearly a percent each.

"Markets would react to domestic GDP data numbers on Monday i.e. June 1 which would be released on Friday i.e. 29th May. Further, the US President’s press conference on China amid Beijing-Washington tiff would also be on the radar."

"We might see a pause after the recent surge but the bias would remain on the positive side, citing the potential of a further surge in the banking index. Traders should focus more on stock selection while maintaining a “buy on dips" approach."

