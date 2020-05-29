What market experts say after Sensex surges 1,800 points in 3 days

“The current week was one of the best for global markets as most major global indices rallied during the week. The Sensex which has been underperforming the MSCI emerging markets also delivered a strong rally with gains of 5.3% for the week. Most state governments have further relaxed lockdown norms in the current phase as well as allowing domestic air-travel to resume. FPIs bought equities worth US$209 mn over the past five trading sessions while DIIs bought US$1.02 bn worth of equities in the same period. Tensions between India and China and China and the US remains a concern for the markets. Also, any acceleration in Covid infections could further slowdown lifting of lockdown and delay any economic recovery. Not with standing, the near-term uncertainty, valuations are attractive on a medium term basis."