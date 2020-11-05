What markets are telling us as election results roll in

Markets often get politics wrong, but it’s rare to see them price in all three of the plausible results of a presidential election—Republican, Democrat and long-drawn-out legal battle—in one night. Tuesday night and Wednesday’s vote count delivered exactly that as the voters once again mocked the pollsters, with a bonus of ending by pricing in congressional gridlock.

In one way markets did what they should: As the probabilities shifted, prices responded in the direction one would expect. Efficient markets! Yet, the scale of the moves suggests wild swings in the mood of futures traders, from near-certainty of a win for Democrat Joe Biden to near-certainty of a second term for President Trump, before shifting to near-certainty of a mess and then back to Mr. Biden. Market craziness!

The election count highlighted the problem markets have been giving investors since Dutch East India company stock was the only game in town: They move in the right direction, but move much too far. In the jargon, markets have momentum, and it befuddles investors. In times where information is scarce, momentum takes over—a problem visible not just since the election but in the markets for much of this year.

Markets moved after the election in exactly the direction they should. As the polls closed, there was a Biden surge, at least in the minds of traders, who had been too trusting of the pollsters. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 0.94%, the highest since the panic in March. S&P 500 futures jumped, and Nasdaq futures didn’t. The bet was that a Democrat sweep of the White House and Congress would deliver more spending and more borrowing, pushing up Treasury yields and helping old-line industrial and consumer stocks, while creating an alternative to technology stocks for those seeking growth.

As it became clear that Florida had stuck with Mr. Trump and the Democrat “blue wave" was merely a ripple, traders reversed course. Treasury yields fell sharply, while Nasdaq futures soared 4.8%. There would be no fiscal splurge, so no help for traditional economically-sensitive stocks, while tech remained the only growth option, with the benefit of no hostile Congress.

Markets then swung once again, with Treasury yields falling to 0.77% and stock futures giving up all their gains as a long wait for a result came into prospect. Donald Trump’s premature claim of victory added to the downward pressure, encouraging worries about a disputed result (the Bush v Gore Supreme Court fight in 2000 was accompanied by falling stocks, bond yields and the dollar).

Then there was another, albeit less pronounced, swing as it became clear that the Democratic hopes of winning the Senate had all but evaporated. Faced with a Republican Senate, a possible President Biden would find it tough to push through big spending plans, so monetary policy would have to do more. Rates would be lower for longer, and extra QE is more likely.

The result was that even as Mr. Biden’s prospects of winning improved, the S&P 500 gave back about a third of its gains because there will probably be less stimulus to help the economically sensitive cyclicals. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq held on to pretty much all of its big rise, as tech will remain the only place for growth, and it’s unlikely that Mr. Biden will be able to get his planned corporate-tax hike through.

Markets can both get the direction right, and still overshoot. They are sort of efficient, but often also sort of crazy.

Economist John Maynard Keynes set out the problem in a section of his General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money that every investor should read. Investors aren’t trying to spot the best companies, but to figure out which ones other people think will be best—or that other people think other people think will be best. “We have reached the third degree where we devote our intelligences to anticipating what average opinion expects the average opinion to be," he wrote.

And so we get momentum in asset prices, even before millions of new day traders turned up on Robinhood with little information to go on aside from the price.

It isn’t so much that the market is getting the direction wrong. A Democratic sweep would justify higher Treasury yields, while a Republican Senate justifies lower yields. Equally, coronavirus lockdowns warranted higher prices for tech stocks. The question is just how much higher yields should be, how much higher tech stocks should go. In the absence of information, momentum can take prices far from fundamentals, as we saw with tech stocks this summer. Investors watching each other will be carried along with the tide—and sometimes carried out.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via