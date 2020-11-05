What markets are telling us as election results roll in

Markets moved after the election in exactly the direction they should. As the polls closed, there was a Biden surge, at least in the minds of traders, who had been too trusting of the pollsters. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 0.94%, the highest since the panic in March. S&P 500 futures jumped, and Nasdaq futures didn’t. The bet was that a Democrat sweep of the White House and Congress would deliver more spending and more borrowing, pushing up Treasury yields and helping old-line industrial and consumer stocks, while creating an alternative to technology stocks for those seeking growth.