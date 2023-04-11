What options strategy should investors look for in TCS ahead of Q4?2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 07:25 PM IST
- In its options strategy report, Axis Securities said, TCS closed on a Negative note with the loss of around 8% in March Expiry with rollover of 92% v/s 3month average of 95%, indicating that the slightly positions have trimmed.
IT giant TCS witnessed selling pressure on Tuesday ahead of its Q4 earnings. On BSE, TCS shares dipped by over 2%. Not just that, the majority of IT stocks were in the red ahead of the company's results. In the equity derivatives segment, Axis Securities gives a result strategy in TCS to traders.
