What options strategy should investors look for in TCS ahead of Q4?

Meanwhile, on stock exchanges, on BSE, TCS shares closed at ₹3,214.25 apiece down by 1.50%. The stock had dipped by over 2% with an intraday low of ₹3275 apiece. TCS is the second most valued company and the largest IT firm in terms of market share. As of April 11, the company's m-cap is over ₹11.76 lakh crore.