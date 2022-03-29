What PVR-Inox merger announcement means for the multiplex stocks

“The merger between Inox and PVR is a win-win situation for both companies however this merger needs to get final approval from CCI. PVR is a bigger player and it has diversified geographies that will help Inox to grow further. PVR has a debt issue while Inox leisure is a cash-rich company therefore the combined entity will have a better balance sheet. Stock prices of both companies have already rallied, therefore there is a risk of profit booking on news but the long term outlook is bullish," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.